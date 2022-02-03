President Drake: A statement on the recent bomb threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities

University of California President Michael V. Drake, M.D., today (Feb. 3) issued the following statement on the recent bomb threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities:

The bomb threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities as we mark the beginning of Black History Month represent a flagrant disregard for the right of all individuals to learn and work in environments free of violence and racism. Since 1837, HBCUs have served as critical engines of opportunity for millions of individuals, cultivating leaders and serving as exemplars of educational opportunity. The University of California enjoys robust scholarly and educational partnerships with HBCUs — partnerships that have resulted in a wealth of impactful discoveries as we have trained generations of researchers and leaders. We stand in solidarity with our HBCU partners as we work collectively to eradicate racism, bigotry and intolerance.